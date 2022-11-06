PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CBRE Group decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

