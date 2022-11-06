Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 12,168 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Globus Medical by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

