Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,967 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

