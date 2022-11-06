Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,674 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.11.

EXR opened at $153.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

