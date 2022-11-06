Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 107,728 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

