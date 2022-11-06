Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $114,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7,355.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Centene were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

