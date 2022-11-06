Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

