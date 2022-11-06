Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 1,770 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
BAC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
