Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 27,726 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

