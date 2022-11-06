The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $104.79 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $107.76. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

