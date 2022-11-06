Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

