Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 21,702 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.3 %

ALK stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile



Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

