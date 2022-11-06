Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,554 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $377.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day moving average of $395.81.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

