Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

