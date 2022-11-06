Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 1,263 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.