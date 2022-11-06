Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

