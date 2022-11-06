Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after buying an additional 500,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,242 shares of company stock worth $8,406,008. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.