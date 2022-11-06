Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 13,695 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 153.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Graco by 105.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

