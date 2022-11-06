Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,125 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.06 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

