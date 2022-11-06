Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,019,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 465,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

