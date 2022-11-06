Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

