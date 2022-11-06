Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

