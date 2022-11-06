Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Zillow Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ Z opened at $32.52 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
