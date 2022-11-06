Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $83.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

