Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $202,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

