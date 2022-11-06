Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 5,026 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12,887.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

