State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,758 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of THG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

