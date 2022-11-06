Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

