Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 9,944 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.