Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

