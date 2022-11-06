M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

