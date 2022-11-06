Fifth Third Bancorp Has $147,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $124,175,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,309,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,719,000 after purchasing an additional 284,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.