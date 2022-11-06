Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

