Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $233,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 63.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 21.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $124.24 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,670. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

