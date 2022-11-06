Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

