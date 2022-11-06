Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $128.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

