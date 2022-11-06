Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

