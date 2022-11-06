Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 173 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.63%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

