Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $401,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,913,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.