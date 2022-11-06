Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $556,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Unilever were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

