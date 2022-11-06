Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $435,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 586,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,399,000 after buying an additional 321,476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 555.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

