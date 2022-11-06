Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 178,516 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,516 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

