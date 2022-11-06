Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 6,800 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 37,777.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Datadog were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.