iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

