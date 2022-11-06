Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

