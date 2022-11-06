Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 5,487 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

MBB opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

