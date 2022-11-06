Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 437.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.