Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,167 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,428,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

