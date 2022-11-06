Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 275,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,877 shares during the period.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.