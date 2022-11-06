SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SFL worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. SFL had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

